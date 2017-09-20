Suspect in man’s death arrested

After announcing Wednesday morning they were searching for a suspect in a man’s death after a battery, Stanley Raphael Jean, 34, was arrested, according to Bradenton police.
Officers responded to a report of a battery around 11:44 a.m. Sept. 13 and found 56-year-old Christopher Bang lying in the street in the 1100 block of 15th Street West, with “traumatic injuries” to his face and head, which included brain bleeding, according to police.
Bang died around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Blake Medical Center from the injuries suffered in the attack, according to police.
Police said Jean will be charged with manslaughter.
Jean has several felony convictions, including for possession of a controlled substance, from in 2008, 2010 and 2014, according to court records.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Adrian Meridan at 941-932-9326. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
