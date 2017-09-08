Hurricane prep should include getting extra cash. This is not how to do it

In the days before Florida is expecting to be hit by a Category 4 hurricane, someone went into a Bradenton bank and robbed it.
Deputies were called to a bank robbery at the Bank of the Ozarks at 3705 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a suspect walked in and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. He also implied he was armed.
The suspect took off in a white, older model van with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was described as a male in his 50s, standing approximately 6-feet tall. A photo of the suspect was captured on security footage.
Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
