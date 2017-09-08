The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a bank robbery suspect.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a bank robbery suspect. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a bank robbery suspect. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Hurricane prep should include getting extra cash. This is not how to do it

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 08, 2017 10:51 AM

Bradenton

In the days before Florida is expecting to be hit by a Category 4 hurricane, someone went into a Bradenton bank and robbed it.

Deputies were called to a bank robbery at the Bank of the Ozarks at 3705 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a suspect walked in and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. He also implied he was armed.

The suspect took off in a white, older model van with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a male in his 50s, standing approximately 6-feet tall. A photo of the suspect was captured on security footage.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect
Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store
Man throws explosive device into restaurant 0:37

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

View More Video