Man found dead in vehicle. Investigators suspect foul play

A 20-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning and investigators suspect foul play.
Cory Iwanski was last seen by his mother on Saturday. She tried for the last two days to get in touch with her son, but to no avail, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Iwanski’s mother reported her 20-year-old son missing to the sheriff’s office Monday.
Officials found Iwanski’s body around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle behind a plaza at 3126 53rd Ave. E., according to the sheriff’s office.
Crime scene tape hung in the parking lot Tuesday morning. A man told the Bradenton Herald a gray Chevrolet Malibu had been parked behind Katie’s Cafe for “a couple of days”, but no one knew who it belonged to. The vehicle had been removed by 9:30 a.m.
There was trauma to his body and officials noted foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Since Aug. 3, there have been eight deaths considered homicides in Manatee County. There was also one homicide in Sarasota that officials believe could be connected to an investigation in Manatee.
On Aug. 3, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 7400 block of North Tamiami Trail, near Whitfield Avenue, where the body of Melquisedec “Tito” Betancourt, 32, was found in a vehicle in a parking lot behind a business.
Deputies tracked down Karrie Lee Sanderson, a suspect seen running from the scene. Sanderson was taken into custody about 45 minutes later near the Bearded Clam Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail. He charged with second-degree murder.
The next day, at about 2:45 a.m. Friday, two employees at Zota Beach Resort, 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key were killed during an armed robbery.
Security guard Kevin Carter, 51, of Bradenton, and night front desk manager Timothy Hurley, 59, of Sarasota, were shot to death. Darryl Vaughn Hanna Jr., 28, a fellow security guard, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and armed robbery.
On Aug. 5, two men, Keith Lamar Jones, 28 and Rodney Williams, 23, were shot and killed at a Bayshore Gardens home after a 25-year-old woman came home in the 1100 block of Harvard Avenue and was accosted by three or four suspects. She was forced into a bedroom where she heard yelling followed by gunshots.
The woman was able to run away and call for help but when deputies arrived at the home, they found Williams and Jones dead. Officials have said there could be four suspects in the incident.
Though officials haven’t been able to officially connect the incidents, Andre S. Bryant’s body was found on the side of the road the same day near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and Yale Avenue in Sarasota.
Sunday, the bodies of 18-year-old Diamond Shelman and her 8-month-old son Jeremiah were found inside their burning Avalon Square apartment.
Jeremiah was found face down on the bedroom floor and the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office believe he died of smoke inhalation.
Diamond, however, had been stabbed and her throat cut according to a probable cause affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office before the apartment was torched. Larry Bernard Williams, 20, has been charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and their son.
In addition, Sarasota police announced Tuesday morning are also investigating the suspicious death of a man in Sarasota. His body was discovered in the area of area of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue around 9:21 p.m. Monday night. The man has not yet been identified.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
