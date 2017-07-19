Child neglect allegations force day care to abruptly close

Allegations of child neglect at a West Bradenton day care led to its unexpected closure as officials conduct criminal and child welfare investigations.
On July 11, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received information about an allegation of child neglect at the No Limits Learning Academy, 2015 75th St. W., Bradenton, and launched an investigation, according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
“It's an ongoing investigation,” Bristow said. “We have done a lot of interviews but no one has been charged.”
In addition to the criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office’s Child Protective Investigative Division, which investigates all child welfare cases for the Florida Department of Children and Families, is also conducting its own investigation.
On Tuesday, a no-contact order was issued against director JoAnn Erickson, denying her access to day care children for up to 90 days. As a result, the day care was forced to close.
Such orders are typically used by DCF when it has determined that “continued contact with children in care constitutes a threatened harm to the physical health, mental health or welfare of children,” the standardized form for the orders states.
The allegations involve Erickson, two additional employees at No Limits and a child related to Erickson, officials said.
A call to Erickson was not returned for comment.
“The safety of the children at the facility is our top priority. We are working closely with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office CPI Division as we determine next steps for the future licensure of the facility,” DCF spokeswoman Natalie Harrell said in statement provided to the Bradenton Herald. “We will take any action necessary to ensure the safety of children at the day care.”
Meanwhile, parents have been left scrambling for child care.
Danielle Bortolin was on her way to pick up her 3-month-old son, Jackson, from the day care at 5 p.m. Tuesday, when she received a text message from the day care: “Hello, dear parents we have found ourselves under an investigation and we need all of our families to come and pick up there children as soon as possible! Thank you so much!”
“I was already on my way to get him, so I just kept going,” Bortolin said.
Eleven minutes later, the already worried mother received another message.
“Dear parents I just want to let you know that your children are very safe but you will need to pick them up today! Thank you!” the second message read.
Before Bortolin could reply to the message or arrive at the day care, she got a call from JoAnn Erickson, who told her that the day care had to close for 90 days.
When she arrived at No Limits, there were sheriff’s office deputies present, and one of her son’s regular caregivers was holding her son.
On Wednesday, Bortolin was forced to stay home from work and left with more questions than answers.
At 8:52 a.m., she received another text message from the school that left her even more worried that something criminal was involved.
“Dear parents, we understand that today is confusing and stressful for you all. There are a lot of questions but please be patient as they complete their investigation,” the message read.
The message also told them who they could contact at DCF and the sheriff’s office.
Erickson and her husband, Steven A. Erickson, opened No Limits Learning Academy in the summer of 2016. The couple are also the pastors at the adjacent Church Without Limits.
Since its initial inspection in June 15, 2016, No Limits has been inspected eight additional times by DCF. Of those eight additional inspections, the day care was cited during five inspections for violations that included employees not having children in sight during nap time, employees not having DCF-mandated training, operating without a credentialed director after the previous director resigned and incomplete personnel records or child records.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
