A judge has vacated the death sentence for Carlie Brucia’s killer

Surveillance footage from a Sarasota car wash shows Joseph Smith kidnapping 11-year-old Carlie Brucia on Feb. 1, 2004. In November 2005, Smith was convicted of killing Carlie and was sentenced to death.

