As he awaits trial, murder suspect ordered to remain in jail

Eugene Matthews will remain in the Manatee County jail as he awaits trial, after the Second District Court of Appeals denied his request to be released on bond.
Matthews, 83, is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of his best-friend’s ex-wife, Rebecca Rawsom. He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting at Rawson’s daughter and brother-in-law. If convicted, Matthews could face up to life in prison.
Since his arrest on Jan. 10, the night of the shooting, Matthews has been held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
Matthews is currently set to stand trial during the two-week trial period that begins July 31.
Last month, defense attorney Richard Reinhart filed a petition for habeas corpus on Matthew’s behalf, asking the Second District Court of Appeals to order a circuit court judge to set bonds totaling $300,000.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the court of appeals denied the petition.
Matthews’ defense attorney in his criminal case, David Rieth, had argued in April during a bond hearing that Matthews should be entitled to bond because he had grounds for a stand-your-ground defense.
The state argued Matthew should be held in pretrial detention based on his statements at his home on the night of the shooting, statements to detectives and evidence in the case. The statements and other evidence met the standards set under the Arthur rule, which allows for a defendant to be held in pretrial detention without bond if “the proof of guilt is evident and the presumption of guilt is great.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
