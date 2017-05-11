Undercover drug deals lead to discovery of 67 grams of carfentanil

Sarasota County sheriff’s detectives found 67 grams of carfentanil after several undercover drug deals for suspected heroin led to the arrests of two Sarasota men, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times stronger than morphine and has been used to either cut heroin supplies or, in some cases, replace it altogether.
Using a confidential source, undercover detectives were able to facilitate the purchase of just over one gram of suspected heroin over five meet-ups with 23-year-old Michael Sandusky and 28-year-old Michael White. During two of the transactions, Sandusky would send his “brother” White to make the exchange. The heroin would test positive for carfentanil, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the last exchange, the confidential source went to Sandusky’s house on Theodore Avenue, where they saw a larger quantity of suspected carfentanil, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives conducted a traffic stop after Sandusky left his house and arrested him.
After a search warrant was granted, detectives found a black case with more than 67 grams of carfentanil and about 4 grams of marijuana inside. Also found were a spoon with white residue, two syringes, a cut straw, a black digital scale and sandwich bags.
Sandusky was initially arrested on April 13 and faces a number of charges: three counts of sale of carfentanil, two counts of principle sale of carfentanil, sale of carfentanil within 1,000 feet of a church, marijuana possession and two counts of paraphernalia possession. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail with a $229,000 bond. White was arrested Monday on two counts of sale of carfentanil and is being held at the jail without bond.
