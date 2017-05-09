Man charged with stealing car. But he tells cops it was a ‘rock rental’

A 32-year-old homeless Bradenton man was arrested Saturday and charged with driving a stolen car he said was traded for drugs, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Ignatowski said this wasn’t his first time doing a “rock rental,” or a transaction where a car is loaned in exchange for cocaine or other drugs, according to slang glossary Urban Dictionary.
When he was pulled over around 7:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of 57th Avenue East, Ignatowski told the deputy that he paid $100 for the car that he knew wasn’t his. He had been driving the car around all night Friday and most of that day, but he said he didn’t know who he bought it from, according to the sheriff’s office.
Although “rock rentals” are defined as cars traded for drugs, there weren’t any drugs found on Ignatowski, according to the sheriff’s office. Ignatowski has previous arrests in Manatee and Sarasota counties for motor vehicle theft from 2008.
Ignatowski, who also is charged with driving with a suspended license, is being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $2,000.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
