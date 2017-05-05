A Bradenton heroin dealer faces up to 15 years in prison for trafficking in heroin, selling or delivering carfentanil and other drug-related charges.
Faheem Nelson, 24, pleaded no contest Friday morning to trafficking more than four grams but less than 14 grams of heroin; three counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance (carfentanil); possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver; possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone); possession of drug paraphernalia; and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance (bupropion).
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set. Nelson has been in custody at the Manatee County jail since his arrest on Sept. 12.
At the time of his arrest, Nelson was on probation for sale or delivery of cocaine and possession of heroin convictions. On Friday morning, he also pleaded no contest to violating probation.
On Thursday, Nelson first appeared before Circuit Judge Deno Economou, but defense attorney Erika Valcarcel said she needed more time to discuss a plea with her client. Nelson made an open plea to the court, since the defense and prosecution did not agree in advance to a plea deal.
Assistant State Attorney Justin Phillips and the judge did agree to set a cap of 15 years for any potential sentence that Nelson could face. The state had offered Nelson 15 years prison as part of a plea deal.
Valcarcel told Economou Thursday she intended to argue for a sentence less than the minimum mandatory of three years at the sentencing hearing and ask that Nelson not serve any jail or prison time but instead be placed back on community control.
Economou agreed with Phillips that 15 years was an appropriate sentence given Nelson’s criminal history.
“I think that train has already left the station,” Economou said. “He’s been giving break after break after break.”
Phillips detailed Nelson’s history.
“He’s been getting in fairly serious trouble since 2003 as a juvenile,” Phillips said.
As a juvenile, Nelson was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and an attempted strong armed robbery. His criminal history also includes a charge of aggravated battery for a pistol whipping that was pleaded down to a battery, possession of marijuana and an aggravated assault charge for allegations that he pointed shotgun at someone that was pleaded down to misdemeanor improper exhibition, according to Phillips.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments