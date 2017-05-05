Manatee High teacher, husband stole thousands from condo association, cops say

A Manatee High School science teacher has been removed from her classroom position after she and her husband were arrested on charges of scheme to defraud $50,000 or more.
According to the Bradenton Beach Police Department, something strange was discovered during an audit of Alyson and Javier Colosia’s time as treasurer and president of the Gulf Reach Condominium Association.
The new association director found on Aug. 8, 2015, that the Colosias misappropriated about $134,000 of the association’s funds between January 2009 and August 2015, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a first appearance hearing for Alyson Colosia, 51, her bond was held at $20,000 and she is not allowed to have contact with the condo association.
The couple already had bad blood with the condo association, as court records indicate the association sued the Colosias in 2016, alleging they failed to pay condominium maintenance assessments and owed the association $21,950.
District general counsel Mitch Teitelbaum said school officials had not yet met with Alyson Colosia, but she had been removed from her classroom position as a science teacher at Manatee High School.
“The district was alerted of an employee's arrest that was not school related," Teitelbaum said. "The employee was immediately removed from the classroom and any student contact pending the outcome of an investigation.”
Javier Colosia, 53, is not affiliated with the school district, according to district spokesman Mike Barber. The couple, who were arrested Wednesday is being held at the Manatee County jail each with a $20,000 bond.
Herald education reporter Ryan McKinnon contributed to this report.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
