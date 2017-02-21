Trial delayed for two of men charged in double-murder case

Trials for two of the men charged with first-degree murder in the July 2015 slayings of a Bradenton couple during an armed home invasion have been delayed.
Terez Jones, 34, Jimmie McNear, 19, and Trey Nonnombre, 20, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed home invasion in the slayings of Esther Deneus and her boyfriend, Kantral Markeith Brooks. If convicted of the first-degree murder, Jones, McNear and Nonnombre will each face the death penalty or automatic life sentences.
All three cases initially were scheduled to go to trial separately beginning April 12.
On Tuesday afternoon, the trials in the cases against Jones and Nonnombre were delayed by Circuit Judge Diana Moreland. Both are now scheduled to go to trial begining June 12, but only one will be heard, with Jones’ case being given priority.
Whichever of the two is not tried would then stand trial starting Jan. 16, 2018, Moreland said. No earlier dates were available because of scheduling conflicts.
“We’ve got to get this case moving forward,” Moreland said.
McNear’s trial was not delayed because his attorney, Charles Lykes Jr., had not made the request. Moreland did grant Lykes’ request to appoint another attorney to assist him, however.
All three defendants are next scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. March 13.
On July 9, 2015, Bradenton police officers responded to the 3900 block of Southern Parkway West after the security alarm system in the home shared by Deneus and Brooks was triggered by a break-in. Officers arrived to find the couple, both 29, shot dead.
Officers found the couple’s five children, between the ages of 1 and 11 at the time, in the living room, not far from Deneus’ body.
Less than a month later, the three suspects were indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and armed home invasion later that month.
