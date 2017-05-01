Father and son robbed in their home. Another dad may have helped his son with the crime, cops say

While the residents on Restful Lane were fast asleep, a father and son were the victim of an armed home invasion by two 21-year-olds last week, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:16 a.m. on April 25, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 3200 block of Restful Lane. The victims, aged 80 and 56, said two men kicked open the front door of the house. One of the men, identified as Chance Terrill, held the father and son at gunpoint while the other, identified as William Robbins-Rosokow, snatched the son’s fanny pack.
The 56-year-old said Robbins-Rosokow was familiar to him; he knew that the 21-year-old used to work at the 7-Eleven on Clark Road. When he was arrested on April 28, he told detectives after being read his Miranda rights that he had planned the robbery, according to the probable cause affidavit. He showed detectives Facebook messages between himself, Terrill and Terrill’s father as proof.
According to the affidavit, Terrill’s father told detectives he drove with his son and Robbins-Rosokow to the house on Restful Lane at the time of the crime and provided the gun.
Robbins-Rosokow and Terrill each face one count of armed home invasion robbery and are being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
