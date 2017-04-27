Going rate for sexual act in Bradenton: $25 and Chicken McNuggets

A homeless Bradenton woman was charged with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sexual act for $25 and chicken McNuggets, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Alex Direeno, 22, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $620.
Direeno walked out of the Marathon gas station, 2009 14th St. W., Bradenton, and unknowingly waved at an undercover detective with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division who was talking to another woman, according to an arrest report. The detective told the other woman he was there to pick up Direeno, and Direeno got into his car.
As the undercover detective drove north on 14th Street West, he told her that he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and Chicken McNuggets.
How many Chicken McNuggets was not specified in the report.
The detective showed Direeno he had cash and he pulled over in the 4200 block of 14th Street West, where other detectives were waiting to take her into custody.
When Direeno’s purse was searched, detectives found two hypodermic needles, several small baggies, a spoon and a burnt glass pipe — consistent with either heroin or crack cocaine use.
In 2012, a woman was walking north in the 6300 block of 14th Street West, when she was propositioned by an undercover detective. That woman later agreed to have sex in exchange for two double cheeseburgers from the dollar menu at McDonald’s.
But after the detective bought her the double cheeseburgers for $2.75, she also request a $40 tip for her services. She was arrested and charged with prostitution, but it unknown if she ever got to eat her cheeseburgers.
Just last month, Direeno was placed on probation for three years after she pleaded guilty to grand theft auto and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments