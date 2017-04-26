Florida Senate committees now reviewing bill that would allow drug dealers to charged with manslaughter

A bill that would allow dealers who distribute the drugs that lead to someone’s death to be charged with manslaughter, which was unanimously passed by the Florida House last week, is now being reviewed by committees in the Florida Senate.
HB 477, co-introduced by Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, also adds fentanyl, carfentanil and several other synthetic forms of the drug to the list of schedule I controlled substances. These drugs have been blamed for intensifying the heroin epidemic in Manatee County.
The bill, passed Thursday by the House, would also add a charge of trafficking in fentanyl to the current statute, making it a first-degree felony to possess more than four grams of fentanyl, with mandatory minimum prison terms and mandatory fines.
Late Tuesday, the bill was received in the Senate and referred to the Criminal Justice, Judiciary, Appropriations committees.
Meanwhile the Senate version of the bill, SB 150, was approved in a 14-2 vote by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
Fentanyl — an opioid painkiller 100 times more powerful than morphine — is being cut into heroin supplies or sold as heroin. More recently, carfentanil — 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and often used as a tranquilizer to subdue large exotic animals such as rhinos, elephants and hippos — and other synthetic forms of fentanyl are being cut into or sold as heroin.
