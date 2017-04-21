Man allegedly leaves underwear and hand-written notes tell woman he wants to see her wear them

A Florida man is accused of leaving underwear for a woman and breaking into her home to remove some of her own.
A woman called the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17 and told officials a few days before she found women’s underwear in her vehicle, which was unlocked. The day she’d called the sheriff’s office, she found underwear on the railing of her home’s front porch, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
Both pairs of underwear had a hand-written note attached that said the person writing the notes wanted to see the woman in the underwear, according to the sheriff’s office.
On March 3, her home was burglarized. A hand-written note was found inside and some of her underwear was found on her porch, according to the sheriff’s office.
On April 13, the woman’s boyfriend was at her home when he heard someone come inside. He discovered a man who was known to the woman in the kitchen, and the man ran into the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were able to find and arrest the neighbor, later identified as 58-year-old Isitro L. Sanches of Panama City. Sanches was charged with stalking, burglary of an occupied dwelling and three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search of Sanches’ home revealed items belonging to the woman and a “large quantity of female underwear” that was consistent with those found by the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments