Crime

April 20, 2017 2:31 PM

Deputies searching for bank robber

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Manatee

Deputies are searching for the man they said robbed an unknown amount of money from a Wells Fargo in Oneco, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo, 404 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, and handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. The suspect implied he had a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office believes that the suspect fled on foot, based on the preliminary investigation.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Punta Gorda police release video of officer shooting, killing woman during civilian training

Punta Gorda police release video of officer shooting, killing woman during civilian training 0:51

Punta Gorda police release video of officer shooting, killing woman during civilian training
Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content) 0:59

Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content)
Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe 1:42

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos