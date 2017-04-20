Deputies searching for bank robber

Deputies are searching for the man they said robbed an unknown amount of money from a Wells Fargo in Oneco, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo, 404 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, and handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. The suspect implied he had a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office believes that the suspect fled on foot, based on the preliminary investigation.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments