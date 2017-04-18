Parrish man holds woman at gunpoint, cops say

A 57-year-old Parrish man was arrested Monday after he allegedly held a woman against her will at gunpoint, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a 56-year-old woman, was upstairs in a home in the 5700 block of Lexington Drive when she heard Russel Green yelling from downstairs. When she came down to see what was wrong, she saw a gun on the couch next to him, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman took the gun and tried to run out the front door, but Green then tackled her to the ground.
He made her sit on the couch while pointing a gun at her, saying that he would kill her. The woman was able to escape and called law enforcement.
Green was holed up in the house as deputies tried to get him to come out. After special teams had been called, Green turned himself in to the on-scene units, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 57-year-old faces charges of domestic aggravated assault and resisting arrest without violence, according to the sheriff’s office website. He is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
