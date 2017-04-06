SWAT standoff ends with 68-year-old gunman shot dead

A six-hour standoff with a man who took the manager of a Bradenton mobile home park hostage ended when the gunman being shot dead Thursday afternoon, after he fired at a SWAT team, according to Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells.
Just before 8 a.m., Glenn Watenpool, 68, entered the office inside the clubhouse of the Pescara Lakes mobile home park off of 57th Avenue West and pointed a handgun at the 54-year-old park manager. Upset because he was about to be evicted, rumors circulating about him and other on-going gripes, he began to discuss his concerns with the manager.
“Things were not going his way, so he hit the manager over the head with gun,” Wells said.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiators were called out to the scene and over the course of six hours attempted to convince the suspect — armed with a handgun and shotgun — to release the hostage to no avail. During their conversation, the suspect said his concerns had been ongoing for six years.
“No one would listen to him so this was his day to be heard,” Wells said.
Just after 2 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office SWAT team entered the clubhouse as at lead one loud bang followed by several shots could be heard in the distance.
“As soon as they entered the building, the suspect began to fire several shots at them,” Wells said. “We returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.”
Immediately, an ambulance that had been standing by near the intersection of 57th Avenue and 14th Street West was rushed over and the hostage was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his minor injuries. No one else was injured.
A caravan of sheriff’s office personnel, as well as a mobile command center that had been setup nearby, pulled up to the scene. Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit had already been standing by at the scene and are now conducting a death investigation.
