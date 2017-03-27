Wine taster snags six bottles of alcohol from Michael’s On East

With a little bit of liquid courage, an older man is said to have stolen six bottles of alcohol during a wine tasting event at Michael’s On East earlier this month, and the Sarasota Police Department is trying to identify him.
On March 4 at the 1283 S. Tamiami Trail location, surveillance video provided by Sarasota police shows a man described as in is late 60s to early 70s and wearing a black Hawaiian shirt can be seen sipping on wine around 3:30 p.m. He then drifts over to a wall of bottles and selects one to put into a black bag.
He downs the last of his drink, grabs another bottle and the video then cuts to the man walking through the front door with what was estimated as $390 worth of alcohol.
At the time, he was wearing white pants, black shoes and glasses. According to Sarasota police, the man walked with a limp.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326.
Comments