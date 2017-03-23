Sarasota student had a gun on school bus, police say

A firearm was discovered in the possession of a middle school student on a school bus in Sarasota Thursday.
Sarasota Police Department officials announced that a male student from Booker Middle School was in possession of a firearm on the bus.
Detectives took possession of the gun, and no students were harmed, authorities said.
Two juveniles are in custody and were being questioned by detectives Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional details were unavailable.
