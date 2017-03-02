Video shows inmate choking deputy

In what the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office called an unprovoked attack, a 22-year-old inmate is being accused of choking a detention deputy at the Falkenburg Road jail.
According to the Fox 13 News, officials said Kiondre Zachary, 22, can be seen holding a towel in both hands and walking up behind detention deputy D. Hernandez, who was speaking to other inmates just after noon on Tuesday. Zachary then loops the towel around Hernandez’s neck, kicks the back of his knees and tries to pull him down.
Hernandez was able to get out of his grasp and called for help while trying to detain Zachary. Most of the inmates stood out of the way, but a few came to the deputy’s aid.
According to the station, Hernandez had grazes on his neck as well as a twisted ankle and bruised knee.
An aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer charge was added to his 2016 charge for burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault. He was found incompetent to stand trial on Jan. 30, according to the sheriff’s office.
