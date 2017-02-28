He’s been arrested dozens of times. This time he’s charged with trafficking heroin, meth

A Bradenton man with nearly three dozen arrests over the last two decades is now charged with trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Aaron Kutt, 45, was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine. He was released on Saturday on bonds totaling $3,000.
Kutt and his residence in the 4600 block of 19th Street West in Bradenton had been under investigation by the sheriff’s office since January, according to an arrest report. Detectives were able to develop enough probable cause for a judge to sign off on a search warrant on Feb. 15.
At 2:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office SWAT team and other detectives assisting in searching the home.
The lead detective spoke with Kutt, after reading him his Miranda rights, and Kutt told him he would find a green bag with heroin, meth, MDMA and other various pills in his bedroom, according to the report. The bag was found by other detectives inside the bathroom, however.
Inside the green bag were 5.2 grams of heroin, 21.2 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of MDMA, .5 grams of oxycodone, 8.3 grams of hydromorphine, 11.4 grams carisoprodol, 1.6 grams of morphine and .5 grams of buprenorphine, the detective reported. Kutt said that the green bag and all the drugs were all his, and no one else was present.
During the search of Kutt’s home, detectives also found more meth, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
