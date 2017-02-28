He’s been arrested dozens of times. This time he’s charged with trafficking heroin, meth

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief Pause

2:50 Chamber of Commerce President Bob Bartz dies

1:29 Zoe is missing! Monkey's owner desperate to get her pet back

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

1:50 5 best birding spots in 50 miles of Bradenton

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

1:17 Kansas bar shooting suspect makes first court appearance

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:53 Dairy Queen donates 100 percent of profits to nonprofit