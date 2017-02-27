Suspect who cops say shot at pipeline killed after chase

A suspect accused of firing at the Sabal Trail Pipeline early Sunday was killed after a chase and shootout with law enforcement, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 9 a.m., reports came in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that a suspect was using a high-power rifle to shoot at the Sabal Trail pipeline, a three-state, 515-mile natural gas pipe project that has brought protestors who say the pipeline is dangerous for waterways, in the 12500 block of State Road 200.
The suspect fled the scene in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, also leading Citrus County deputies and FHP troopers on a chase into Citrus County.
After a trooper spotted the truck and stopped it, the suspect began shooting at the trooper and deputies, according to FHP. Law enforcement returned fire and the suspect was fatally injured.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released by law enforcement. The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast told reporters, “We know that the suspect was armed and extremely dangerous, and pending the examination of the evidence at the scene, we will be able to determine what other weapons he had in his possession at the time of the shooting.”
The stretch of U.S. 41 was reopened late Sunday.
