Former DCF investigator arrested on heroin, cocaine trafficking charges

A former child protection investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families has turned herself in after law enforcement found trafficking amounts of heroin and cocaine when responding to a home invasion call at her house, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The home of Laymeshia Hicks, 25, and her 31-year-old fiance Xzaiveous Scott was broken into in the afternoon on Feb. 17. Two suspects pointed guns at Scott’s 16- and 18-year-old nephews and tore apart the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
When law enforcement responded to the call, they found more than 28 grams of heroin and more than 200 grams of cocaine in their bedroom.
Sheriff Grady Judd said Hick’s 3-year-old child was living in the house.
“Are you kidding me?” Sheriff Judd said. “Come on, girl, what is wrong with you?”
Judd said he thought the couple was victim of a home invasion, but he said Scott ran because he knew law enforcement would find drugs.
After warrants for Hicks’ and Scott’s arrest were put out, Hicks turned herself in Monday. In addition to trafficking charges, she faces counts of using a structure to traffic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott and the two gun-wielding home invasion suspects are still at large, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments