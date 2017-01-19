Woman, 40, charged with having sex with teenagers

A 40-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly having sex with at least two minors, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say Jaimie Ayer had sex at her house with a 16- and 17-year-old on Dec. 23, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation began Wednesday after receiving information that Ayer was giving alcohol and having sex with minors.
Ayer currently faces three counts of unlawful sexual activity of certain minors, according to the sheriff’s office, but detectives have identified at least three other potential victims.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
