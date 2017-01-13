Homicide victim’s identity released after his family is found

Detectives have finally released the identity of the man who was found dead in an intersection near an industrial park early Wednesday morning.
At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hollant Maxford Adrien’s body was found when deputies were called to the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East, Bradenton. There was trauma to his body, and detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit were called out and began their homicide investigation.
Initially investigators were unable to identify Adrien, , 56, of Sarasota, but eventually they were able to Wednesday evening. His identity was withheld, however, because detectives had been unable to located a next of kin in Florida.
Detectives are still following leads in the case but have not made any arrests or identified any suspects or persons of interest.
The intersection where his body was found was at a dead-end behind an industrial park, near a wooded area. Evidence was located by detectives in the wooded area and collected by crime scene technicians.
Anyone with information about this case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
