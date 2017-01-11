Homicide detectives look for clues in man’s slaying

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the body of a man found early Wednesday face-down in an intersection in the back of an industrial park.
Around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the area and the man had already died. Detectives are still trying to figure out who he was, but they said he is black, bald and in his 40s or 50s. At the time of his death, he was wearing a green sport coat and brown corduroy pants.
The type of wounds he died from, which led the sheriff’s office to identify the investigation as a homicide, is staying under wraps as detectives piece together clues.
“It was trauma, but we’re going to keep that close to the vest right now,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Investigators collected evidence and studied the body, found at 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East, from 6 a.m. to just before 1 p.m. At some point during the investigation, detectives headed into nearby pine woods.
“We’re looking for any clues, where this individual may have come from,” Bristow said. “Was he homeless? Did he live in the area? Because that’s really not a residential area right there.”
Employees of the industrial park who watched the crime scene unfold said the area was typically quiet and they occasionally see homeless individuals.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
