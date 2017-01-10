Man charged with murder also facing weapons charge

A man who is charged with the fatal shooting of another man during a drunken argument is now facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Dec. 16, Tarance “Dread” Gordon, 36,and Roger Clinton, 40, had been drinking together when an argument erupted between the two in the middle of the street in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue East, Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. A witness told detectives that Gordon then grabbed a shotgun and shot Clinton dead.
Gordon, 36, was quickly identified as the suspected shooter and arrested within hours of the shooting.
On Monday, Gordon was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in custody at the Manatee County jail and is being held without bond.
Gordon’s criminal history includes felony convictions for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Jessica De Leon
