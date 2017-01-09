Homeowner kills burglar in self-defense, cops say

An ex-convict with an extensive criminal history was shot to death, after he broken into a residence and attacked the homeowner. The resident shot the burglary in self-defense, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The break-in happened about about 1:23 p.m. Sunday, at a residence in the 2300 block of Constitution Boulevard.
The homeowner had been gone when he returned home to find Glenn Edward Oliver, 30, in his home. Oliver assaulted the man, then retreated to a bedroom armed with a baseball bat.
The victim then used a gun to shoot and kill Oliver, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Detectives believe the homeowner shot in self-defense and therefore, is not facing charges at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Oliver has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison after a 10-year sentence for robbery and carjacking.
The investigation is continuing.
