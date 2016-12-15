Bradenton couple guilty of selling heroin, fentanyl

A Bradenton couple who were charged with drug trafficking and sales in June were found guilty on all of their charges, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Rashanda Spates and Deandrick Bacon, both 39, had their trials within the past two weeks. Spates plead guilty to charges of the sale of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Her sentencing will be next week.
Bacon was on federal probation on drug-related charges when he was subsequently charged with heroin trafficking, possession of heroin and fentanyl and sale of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. His trial began Tuesday and the jury reached a guilty verdict on all counts late Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bacon faces a minimum of 25 years and his sentencing will be held after the holidays.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments