Former NBA player tried to turn himself in two days after burglary. Six months later, he was arrested.

After trying to turn himself in two days after the incident, a former NBA player was booked into the Manatee County jail Monday on a warrant for burglary.
Steve Francis, 39, who played for the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks, was arrested Monday on a warrant for an original charge for burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.
The three-time NBA All-Star and second-overall pick in the 1999 draft, was arrested on the warrant and released Monday on a $1,500 bond, jail records show.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman parked her car outside the Cortez Clam Factory on Cortez Road West on June 15.
While she was inside the restaurant, she left the car unlocked and a man, later identified as Francis, asked a bartender to hold a flashlight while he searched for his car keys and allegedly went through the victim’s vehicle, according to reports.
Francis allegedly took items including a wallet, makeup pouch, gold jewelry and cash valued at approximately $7,252, the affidavit showed.
Two days later, Francis went to the Bradenton Police Department and tried to turn himself in. Reports show he threw a plastic bag with several items inside on the ground and said, “I just robbed somebody, take me to jail. I’m turning myself in.”
A check of the police department’s service calls did not reveal a crime, and he was allowed to leave. It was not until after an officer went through the bag of items that the property — including the victim’s driver’s license — was linked to the victim and a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office case, according to reports.
Investigators identified Francis through tattoos seen on surveillance footage from the Cortez Clam Factory.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
