Man performed dental work at home. But investigators say he was never a dentist.

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody Pause

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

2:03 Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County sees success with new program

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

3:23 Highlights from white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at Texas A&M

2:09 Proposed Interstate 75 overpass goes to Sarasota County Planning Commission next week

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:24 Lakewood Ranch's high-profile star leads Mustangs to D.C.