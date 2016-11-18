Manatee deputies say ‘major’ narcotics dealer arrested

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say is a “major narcotics dealer,” and now he faces a dozen charges including armed trafficking in cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine.
Travis Marcel Hickman, 31, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after leading detectives with the Special Investigation Division on a pursuit, according to a news release. When he was apprehended, detectives found him in possession of nine grams of cocaine, an assortment of prescription pills that included morphine, Xanax and oxycodone in quantities that constitute trafficking, a semi-automatic handgun and cash, the release said.
Detectives searched Hickman’s room at the Super 8 motel on 14th Street West in South Bradenton. They found another semi-automatic handgun and large enough quantities of cocaine and prescription pills to constitute trafficking, the release said.
Hickman is charged with:
▪ Armed trafficking in cocaine.
▪ Armed trafficking in hydrocodone.
▪ Armed trafficking in oxycodone
▪ Armed trafficking in morphine.
▪ Possession with intent to sell rock cocaine.
▪ Possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
▪ Possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
▪ Possession of paraphernalia.
▪ Disobeying a lawful order.
▪ Reckless driving.
▪ Leaving the scene of an accident.
▪ Obstruction.
He is being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $73,340.
Hickman, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, was under investigation by the sheriff’s office because he was suspected to be dealing drugs, the release said.
On Thursday, when detectives first attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hickman didn’t stop. Detectives did not get into a pursuit and lost sight of him. A sheriff’s office helicopter unit, however, was able to follow Hickman’s path and report to officers on the ground that Hickman ran a stop sign in the 5200 block of 30th Street West in Bradenton crashed into another vehicle.
Because of damage sustained in the crash, Hickman’s vehicle was disabled, so he took off on foot, the release said. Detectives set up a perimeter and were able to catch him.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
