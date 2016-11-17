Bradenton woman charged in 2015 crash that killed two people

A Bradenton woman was arrested Thursday for a March 27, 2015, car crash that left two people dead on U.S. 19 in Palmetto.
Nancy Spurlock, 47, was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail. She is being charged with the following:
- DWI manslaughter.
- Vehicular homicide.
- Three counts of DWI with serious bodily injury.
- Three counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.
Three vehicle were involved in the crash that happened around 4:34 p.m. that Friday afternoon. Spurlock was driving southbound on U.S. 19 near the intersection with 61st Street East.
Spurlock lost control of her 2001 Dodge van, crossing into the grassy median and into northbound lanes, when she hit Barbara Carvis, 51, of Pinellas Park, who drove a Chevy Suburban, according to Bay News 9 report.
The Suburban, which had three children inside, spun out of control. Carvis was pronounced dead at the scene. The three children were taken to All Children’s Hospital, where one later died.
Spurlock was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
