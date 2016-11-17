Bradenton woman charged in 2015 crash that killed two people

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside Pause

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:56 Elementary students rap about why every day counts

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:39 Braden River linebackers ready to make tackles against Venice

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail