Obama commutes sentence of Bradenton rapper Tampa Tony

Tampa Tony may be rapping in the Bay area sooner than expected.
President Barack Obama granted commutations of the sentences to 72 inmates Friday, including a Bradenton rapper serving life in prison on two cocaine possession charges.
Antonio Lee Alls, Tampa Tony’s real name, has served 104 months of his life sentence since March 5, 2008, but his sentencing was shortened to 240 months on March 18.
The now-41-year-old was convicted of conspiracy to possess and attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. He is currently at Talladega Federal Correctional Institute in Alabama.
Obama commuted Alls’ sentence to a 150-month prison term, which means he would be released in 2020.
Hannah Morse
