Wife makes up affair to make her cheating husband jealous. Now the other man is dead.

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

2:58 Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

0:25 End of lockdown voicemail for Sarasota County School District schools

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver