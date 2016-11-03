Cops nab suspect in shooting death

Detectives have apprehended the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man who died about two blocks from G.D. Rogers Garden Elementary School in Bradenton.
At about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1100 block of Fifth Street West in Bradenton.
"There was a report of shots fired, " Captain William Fowler said. "Officers arrived on scene and found the victim. "
Detectives were quickly able to identify a suspect and put out an alert for him and the vehicle he was driving.
Before 9 a.m., the suspect was in custody and being questioned by detectives, Fowler said.
