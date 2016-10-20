Man charged with holding puppy by neck, punching it

A Bradenton man has been charged with animal abuse after police say he held up a puppy by its neck using a lanyard and repeatedly punched it, because the man was upset the puppy had chewed on his shoe, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Carleau Mesidor, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated animal abuse. He is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $15,000 bond.
On Monday, police responded to a home in the 900 block of 16th Street West to investigate a report of animal abuse.
Through their investigation, police learned that Mesidor had held up a 3-month-old female black mix puppy, Zoey, by its neck using a black and yellow lanyard and punched Zoey several times. His violence was prompted when he became upset that Zoey chewed on one of his shoes, police said.
A forensic veterinarian evaluated Zoey and found that the puppy has an orbital fracture and other injuries that are consistent with being held up by the neck and punched, police reported.
Zoey and two other dogs that were in the home were voluntarily surrendered and custody was given to Manatee County. The other dogs are also being medically evaluated.
Mesidor’s criminal history includes arrests for violation of probation for a possession of cannabis conviction and possession of a controlled substance and possession.
