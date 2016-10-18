Janiya Thomas’ mother’s trial delayed until August 2017

The mother of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas, who a year ago was found dead inside a cardboard box inside a padlocked freezer a after having been dead for months, will not stand trial until August 2017.
Keishanna Thomas was scheduled to stand trial during the two-week trial period beginning Nov. 28 but presiding Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci granted a continuance in the case, delaying the trial. Thomas is now scheduled to stand trial during the two-week period beginning Aug. 21.
Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and abuse of a dead body for the abuse investigators say she inflicted on Janiya. If convicted, she faces an automatic sentence of life in prison.
She is also facing a separate charge of child abuse related to Janiya’s brother.
After Janiya was found dead Oct. 18, 2015, Janiya’s older sister told investigators that months earlier, she had seen their mother tie Janiya’s hands and feet, and dunk her in water in the bathroom. The bathroom was cleaned out and Janiya was never seen again, according to investigative reports.
Thomas has been held without bond at the Manatee County jail since her initial arrest on Oct. 16, 2015.
Janiya was first reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department that day after Thomas had refused to tell a judge about the girl’s whereabouts. Two days later, Janiya was found inside the padlocked freezer that Thomas had brought to the home of a relative under the guise that she was being evicted.
Thomas was under her 12th investigation for allegations of child abuse when Janiya was discovered missing from the home. For weeks, Thomas had refused to tell child protective investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office where Janiya was after removing her four other children.
Jessica De Leon
