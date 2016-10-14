Jury deciding fate of mother’s boyfriend in 4-year-old boy’s death

A jury is now deciding whether the boyfriend of Alexander Marr’s mother is responsible in the 4-year-old’s death.
Alexander, who was beaten and left to die in his sleep, died on his fourth birthday.
Alexander’s body was found at about noon April 12, 2015 by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies when they were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where the boy lived with his mother, Dianna Marr, and her live-in boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle, to reports of the boy being unresponsive.
Cardarelle, 27, and Marr, 33, are each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence. Cardarelle was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation. If convicted on all counts, he will face up to 30 years in prison.
On Friday morning, the jury heard closing arguments from both sides before being charged with rendering a verdict and beginning their deliberations at 12:15 p.m.
"This kid didn't have to die," Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen said in a passionate argument to the jury, pointing to a diagram of the injuries found on Alexander’s body. “He could have been saved, even after the beating, but he wasn't given the chance.”
Franzen said the state had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The defendant is at fault, not to say that Dianna isn't also,” Franzen added.
The defense argued that Marr was the only one at fault.
"This child was brutally beaten," Lansky said. "But please don't let the pictures let you look away from the other evidence."
Marr is out of jail on a $15,000 bond as she awaits her trial, scheduled to begin Dec. 19.
Cardarelle has been held without bond at the Manatee County jail since he was first arrested April 12, 2015.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
