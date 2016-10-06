Body found dead near edge of lake

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the 4200 block of McIntosh Lane in Sarasota.
At approximately 12:18 p.m. Thursday, the Public Safety Communications Center received reports of a deceased man lying near the edge of a small lake, according to a release.
At this time, the sheriff’s office said no identity has been made. Detectives also do not have any indication of how long the deceased individual has been there.
The sheriff’s office will provide updates as they become available.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
