Man found shot to death in Bradenton

A 36-year-old man was found shot to death on a Bradenton street corner early Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East, according to a news release.
The Manatee County homicide unit is investigating.
Other details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the slaying can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).
This story will be updated.
