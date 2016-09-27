Drug deal scuffle ends with shooting

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a drug deal robbery that left 19-year-old man in the hospital late Monday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, around 11:30 p.m., three people drove to the 2400 block of Second Avenue East in Palmetto for a drug deal with the two suspects. One of the suspects drew a gun and a fight followed.
During the fight, the gun went off, slightly injuring the 19-year-old, one of the people who drove to the area. According to the release, the two suspects took marijuana, money and jewlery and left the area.
Deputies continue to investigate and no arrests have been made.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments