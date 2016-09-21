Sister of crime ring members charged with threatening witnesses, obstructing justice

A sister of some of the men convicted of running an expansive crime ring in Manatee and Sarasota is on trial in federal court, accused of threatening witnesses, lying to law enforcement and attempting to assist at least one of her brothers obtain a false alibi.
Delexsia Harris, 24, is charged with tampering with witnesses and obstruction of justice, according to a superseding indictment filed Friday.
Six men were convicted on Sept. 8 of various charges, including murder, conspiracy, robbery and drug trafficking.
Delexsia Harris was first indicted on May 25 and arrested two days later on federal charges of tampering and obstruction. She has been held at the Hillsborough County jail since her arrest.
On Monday, her trial got underway at the U.S. District Court in Tampa.
Beginning at an unknown date and through about May 25, Delexia Harris threatened and used intimidation to influence or prevent the testimony of at least two witnesses in the trial of the crime ring members, according to the superseding indictment.
She is also charged with influencing, obstructing and impeding justice in that case by:
▪ Threatening the lives of one witness and her children after the murder of Brenton Coleman Sr. in 2013.
▪ Intimidating or threatening witnesses through social media on or about May 2016.
▪ Assisting Charlie Green in attempting to get a false alibi testimony.
▪ Making false statements to law enforcement regarding the murder of Ceola Lazier.
If convicted, Delexsia Harris faces up to life in prison,
The six men convicted are:
▪ Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green: found guilty of racketeering conspiracy including murder of Lazier, conspiracy to murder Coleman, kidnapping, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Joseph Evans, kidnapping, murder of Lazier, murder of Coleman.
▪ Jerry “Jerk” Green: found guilty of racketeering conspiracy including the conspiracy to murder and murder of Carlos Jurado, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Lazier and murder of Jurado.
▪ Corey “James” Harris: found guilty of conspiracy to drug trafficking and pleaded guilty to distribution of crack during trial.
▪ Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris: found guilty of racketeering conspiracy including kidnapping of Calvin Barnes, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Demetrius Cunningham, convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
▪ Nathaniel “Popo” “Lil Brown” Harris: found guilty of racketeering conspiracy including the kidnapping and murder of Barnes and murder of Cunningham, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Cunningham, murder of Barnes, maintaining a drug house, use of a firearm to maintain a drug house, armed kidnapping, attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack, use of a firearm to further drug crimes, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
▪ Deonte “Tang” Martin: found guilty of racketeering conspiracy including conspiracy to and murder of Coleman, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Coleman, possession with intent to distribute crack, possession of a firearm to further drug trafficking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The six men all face life in prison and are scheduled to sentenced separately the week of Jan. 19.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
