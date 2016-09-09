Cops: Woman thought about having ex-husband kidnapped, turned into a ‘sex slave,’ before trying to hire hitman

Rachael Natalie Leahy, the Manatee County woman charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, wanted him gone so she could have custody of their children, but maybe he didn’t have to die. Maybe, she told an undercover detective she thought was a killer for hire, he could be “kidnapped and taken to other country and made into a sex slave.”
There also may have been a second person on her hit list.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a probable cause affidavit for the case, including accounts of telephone conversations and meetings between Leahy, who was arrested Thursday, and the undercover detective.
She stated that if it was a vehicle accident there could be no guarantee that he died from that. Rachael described that she needs certainty and he must die. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant affidavit
The sheriff’s office, according to the affidavit, started its investigation on Aug. 22, after receiving a tip that Leahy was trying to have her ex-husband killed. The informant was asked to pass on a undercover telephone number to Leahy, and she called on Aug. 23 and was told to be available for a subsequent call on Aug. 25. The undercover detective called and texted her, and she responded later in the day and meeting was set up for Aug. 29.
Driving a black BMW, Leahy on Aug. 29 met with the undercover detective at a location in the 1200 block of 60th Avenue West. During the meeting Leahy told the detective she knew knew the sex slave idea was not realistic, and that she would leave it up to him to decide what do. Maybe, she said, he could die in an “accident” or in a fire.
“She stated that if it was a vehicle accident there could be no guarantee that he died from that. Rachael described that she needs certainty and he must die,” the affidavit states.
$5,000 The amount investigators say Rachael Leahy agreed to pay to have her ex-husband killed.
Leahy told the detective that she was the beneficiary of her ex-husband’s life insurance policy, and that she would use the proceeds to pay for his murder. The detective asked her if she would be willing to pay $5,000 to have him killed, and she said yes. She then provided the detective with information about her ex-husband, including his address, work information, habits, his spouse’s information and the school their children attend, the report states.
The detective “explained to Rachael that she could let him know if she changed her mind or wanted to go with someone else, but Rachael described that she was there becase she had made up her mind to do this,” the affidavit states.
The detective told Leahy to bring photographs of her ex-husband, a copy of their divorce papers detailing the life insurance policy and $1,000 cash deposit, to a meeting set up for Sept. 1.
At the subsequent meeting, Leahy provided the cash and other items, and said “she could not imagine the situation would have come to this.” The detective reminded her about changing her mind, but she said she hadn’t.
“She said she wants her kids back and she has played nice for too long.”
A third meeting was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8.
At that meeting, Leahy paid the detective an additional $1,500, meaning she had paid half of the $5,000 she had agreed to pay for the murder.
Leahy and the detective then discussed her leaving the country on Sept. 9, and how the murder would happen while she was gone and that she would have to pay the balance of the $5,000 after her return.
“Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, Rachael told the (detective) that she may have another ‘job’ for him to do. An unknown individual was holding money that belonged to her and she was upset about it,” the report states.
The detective and Leahy “then discussed meeting after the murder of (the ex-husband) to discuss future negotiations if she was satisfied with its’ outcome.”
Leahy, who is charged with solicitation of murder, is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
