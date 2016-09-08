Bradenton man charged with animal cruelty

Doctors said Gypsy was suffering.
Her nails were overgrown and her left shoulder was swollen. Missing patches of fur dotted her dull, loose coat. The pain in her hind legs made it difficult for her to walk, and a large, painful soft-tissue tumor grew under her armpit.
On Aug. 22, according to a Bradenton police report, officers responded to a separate complaint at the 1500 block of Eighth Avenue West, but officers saw Gypsy and another small dog in tough shape.
Four days later, Gypsy was euthanized.
The dogs had been voluntarily taken into custody and given cruelty exams by a vet, but deteriorating health from lack of vet care was prevalent in Gypsy, which led to the decision to put her down. The other dog is under observation for flea infestation and being underweight.
The dogs’ owner, 28-year-old James Weiland, told Animal Services that after Gypsy’s veterinarian retired four years ago, she hadn’t seen a veterinarian since.
Weiland was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments