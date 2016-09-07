Daycare employee could face neglect charges after toddler bitten more than a dozen times

An employee at a daycare in Oneco could face child neglect charged after a toddler was bitten multiple times by another toddler, possibly because the children were left unsupervised.
On Aug. 29, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital after receiving a report that a child had been brought in with several bite marks all over his face and body that had occurred while he was at J's Bright Learners daycare center, 5304 Seventh St E., Bradenton.
Deputies noted that when the boy was picked up at daycare, an employee told his mother that another child had bitten him, according to an incident report. The boy’s injuries were not severe and he was treated then released, the deputy stated.
The investigation is on-going and the daycare employee could face charges of child neglect, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
The boy’s mother took to Facebook the day after the incident occurred to share her outrage about what happened to her son.
“I got a phone call from the daycare that my child had been bitten by another child, the lady sounded nervous and said it was really bad so I rushed there right away to get my son and this is how he looked!” she wrote. Attached were photos that showed the boy’s face, ear, back and arm covered in at least a dozen bite marks.
The angry mother said she held her child and cried.
“As a mother you hear about these daycare horror stories and pray it never happens to your children! I feel angry and sad but mostly I want justice for my son!! Please pray that we get justice for this and that it never happens again!” she wrote.
The Facebook post has been shared nearly one million times she since first posted it and there have been more than 47,000 comments. Since initially writing the post, the mother has edited it to add an update.
She said there had been no adult supervision in the children’s room for at least 20 minutes based on what she saw on video footage from the daycare, she wrote.
“This was an act of pure negligence!” she wrote in the update. “Also my son is doing fine! He was prescribed antibiotics and the bruises are already starting to disappear! We are trying to stay positive through all of this and mainly get awareness out that this is unacceptable!!!”
The Department of Children and Families has issued violations to J's Bright Learners in the past for leaving childrem unsupervised or failing to have sufficient staff for the number of children.
Violations were found during six of the daycare’s 12 inspections since Oct. 29, 2014. Of the six, five involved violations of improper supervision and/or failing to have enough staff for the number of children present.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
