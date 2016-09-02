Hermine floods Anna Maria Island

Hermine didn’t stop Evan Christenson from having a fun second day off from school.
As flooded streets and saturated property threatened Anna Maria Island again, the 12-year-old broke the cycle of being cooped up with nothing to do and skimboarded and paddled through temporary waterways near his house.
“I smell bad,” he said to his mom Jaynie, grinning from ear to ear, “but it was worth it.”
On Friday morning, people who did not live on the island were asked by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to stay away until flooding subsided. The rain from Friday caused flooding through main roads and side streets like it had on Wednesday when early bands from Hermine stalled over Tampa Bay.
The city of Bradenton Beach temporarily closed the Bradenton Beach Pier because a stabilizing pin in the day dock came loose and was dangerous for people to be on it. The city will wait until the storm subsides to address the issue.
Trolleys will not run on the island until flooding goes down.
A few beach walkers braved the misty winds, but surfers stayed away as winds clocked in at 20 to 30 mph and a strong rip current made uneasy, turbid waves drift closer to beach-side homes.
Overnight erosion from the waves buried nearby benches and turtle nests in several inches of packed sand.
Turtle watch volunteers and biologists won’t know the extent of the damage done by Tropical Storm Hermine to turtle nests until it passes, but 50 nests were lost on Anna Maria during Tropical Storm Colin in June.
