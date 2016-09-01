Rubonia residents brace for more flooding from Tropical Storm Hermine

When Morris Goff left the Rubonia Community Center at 9 p.m. Wednesday, residents were still trying to get sand as the neighborhood prepares for Tropical Storm Hermine.
“Yesterday was our worst day,” Goff said as he stood outside the community center Thursday morning. “The water had crested and it was about to go into the streets. I left at 9 and people were still here trying to get sand because they thought it would keep rising.”
Manatee County public works crews were outside the Rubonia Community Center handing out more sandbags Thursday morning. The center, which is one of five locations the county, will be distributing sandbags until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday morning, crews were working with the third large pile of sand.
“We are filling sandbags for anybody that needs the sandbags to put around their house and doors for blockage so water won’t seep in,” said Bert Cooper with the county’s public works department.
While the ditches, which were full Wednesday, had lowered a bit, Rubonia residents were bracing for more rain and flooding Thursday.
“The fact that the land is already saturated and once the tide comes in, it will flood again even if we don’t get as much rain. It will look like it did on yesterday,” said Rubonia native and Bradenton resident Hollis Bostic.
The rainy conditions caused a roof leak at the Rubonia Community Center, according to Goff. The county was already planning to replace the roof as part of a second phase of renovations to the center.
“We don’t want them to lose that work because of leaks,” Goff said of initial renovations the county did to the center. “A lot of people out here are afraid water will rise again.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Sandbag distribution locations
- Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
- Stormwater Operations, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto
