Wengay Newton out to strong lead in Florida House District 70 Democratic primary

Wengay Newton is holding a strong lead in the Democratic primary in Florida House District 70, with almost 62 percent of the vote.
Strong support from north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge saw Newton overcome a lack of support in Manatee County, where Christopher “C.J.” Czaia’s “hometown guy” campaign did well, with him receiving 44.1 percent of the vote.
Turnout for the Democrats were light, however, with 2,028 voters casting a ballot. Dan Fiorini garnered 24.65 percent of the vote.
Overall in the district, Newton received 8,300 votes to Fiorni’s 2,808 and Czaia’s ,327 votes.
The winner will advance to the November general election to face unopposed Republican Cori Fournier.
